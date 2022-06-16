Woman calls out long list of male celebrities she claims rejected her on exclusive dating app Raya

A woman has shared a list of celebrities who she claims rejected her on Raya, a membership-based app that can be used for dating.

According to its official website, Raya aims to create a safe community in which people can “meet and engage with others” around the world. However, in order to have access to Raya, users have to complete a brief application and when accepted, they have to pay a membership fee.

As many celebrities have also said that they’ve used Raya as a dating app, one woman named Riley (@rileyfauria) has shared a series of TikTok videos about the stars on it who have turned her down.

In her first clip, Riley began by calling out Chris Rock, before joking that she was now “on team Will Smith”. This was a reference to the actor making headlines for slapping Rock on stage at the Oscars last March.

Next, she listed “Chris Rock’s little friend, David Spade,” as she claimed that “Adam Sandler is better” than Rock and Spade.

Riley went on to share even more stars, who didn’t match with her on Raya, which included, Diplo, Brody Jenner, Ethan Cutkosky, and Drew Starkey.

In the caption, she noted that she’s encountered many celebrities on the app, writing: “I could make like 100 videos about Raya. I clearly have beef with that app.”

As of 16 June, Riley’s video has more than one million views, with TikTok users in the comments sharing their experiences on Raya and expressing how they hope to see celebrities on it.

“I have been rejected by 100% of those men as well,” one wrote.

“I got matched with some soccer player in Poland with a million followers only to google him and he’s married with kids,” another claimed.

A third person joked: “Girl, can you drop the referral code cause I wanna get rejected by them too.”

In a second video, Riley listed even more celebrities who’ve allegedly rejected her. She started off by describing “the guy from The Office,” referring to B.J. Novak. She went on to mention Bryce Vine, Mike Posner, Trever Noah, Julian Edelman, and Charlie Puth.

In her third video, she said John Mayer, Tom Felton, Zedd, Tyler Cameron, and Nick Kroll were also among the men who never matched with her.

“I think I should probably stop doing these,” she said at the end of the clip. “I’m really, really breaking open some old wounds right now.”

Riley later shared her fourth and final part to the series on TikTok, where she noted how a famous TikToker, Aaron Maternowski, @curlyfuq, had rejected her.

According to Riley, Zane Hijazi and either Nat or Alex Wolff, the brothers who starred in the Nickelodeon series The Naked Brothers Band, had also turned her down.

The Independent has contacted Riley for comment.

