Woman blames hit and run that killed two on her IBS symptoms

Two cyclists were killed by a Utah woman who allegedly told police her irritable bowel condition caused her to “defecate without warning” shortly before she swerved into her victims.

Police said she swerved into them both on Saturday after her IBS condition caused her to “defecate without warning”, according to a Washington City police affidavit seen by Fox13 and KUTV.

The woman, of Hurricane, Utah, was driving down the same street as the cyclists in the area of Coral Canyon Boulevard and Telegraph Street when she collided with them. Reports identify her as Julie Ann Budge, 47.

Life-saving attempts at the scene were tried, but the two men were unresponsive and were flown to a hospital nearby where they were pronounced dead.

Their names have not been made public, although police said in a statement on Facebook that they were two brothers from California and were “competing in a local bike competition” in Utah.

In an interview following the crash, the woman driver reportedly told Washington City police she could not stop her car, because of her condition which caused her to “defecate without warning”. Neither did she recall seeing the men.

“A witness at the scene of the accident stated that it appeared that Julie did not have the intention of stopping after hitting the two cyclists,” an officer wrote.

“The witness stated he followed Julie’s vehicle until she pulled over and stopped several hundred yards away from the accident”, the officer added.

The woman allegedly failed a a sobriety test carried out at the scene. She however told police she had been in hospital the previous day and had taken fentanyl through an IV drip.

She was taken into custody and charged for vehicular homicide, failing to remain at the scene of a death, and for DUI (driving under the influence) with serious bodily injury by negligent operation, according to KUTV.

She is also facing a class B misdemeanor charge of reckless driving and an infraction for improper lane travel.

The Washington City Police Department referred The Independent to an earlier statement on Facebook.

