Woman attacked by goose in Florida as she walks too close to nest

An unsuspecting woman who accidentally walked too close to a goose’s nest in a parking lot outside a shopping centre in Florida’s Jacksonville was attacked by the bird.

The dramatic chase and attack was captured on a three-minute-long video that has now gone viral on social media.

The woman, engrossed in her phone, can be seen crossing the parking lot in the video. She doesn’t notice a goose protecting its nest nearby.

The onlookers who recorded the video from an opposite building, see the woman walking towards the birds and say: “She doesn’t even expect it”.

But the goose, fully aware of the approaching woman, runs to attack her, leading to a striking visual, while the people in the video crack up in laughter.

The angry bird chases the woman and flies straight into her, probably because she came close to its nest. The woman drops all her belongings on the road and runs towards safety.

The onlookers can be heard screaming “no… no… no!” in the background. A man laughs uncontrollably and says: “She’s dropping everything.”

The woman was able to retrieve her belongings only after a stranger offered to drive a car and block her from the goose’s line of vision.

He gets into the car without getting attacked by the same bird and blocks the goose successfully while the woman surreptitiously goes to pick up her belongings.

The goose is known to be the protector of a nearby nest, according to a report.

Victoria Willard, who recorded the video, posted it on TikTok. She said her supervisor tasked her with checking for bird attacks after he was cornered by a bird while walking to the building.

She wanted to “see if it would happen again”, she said.

Ms Willard posted an update on 16 April confirming that a gosling had hatched. “Finally! Now we can get to work safely each morning,” she wrote.

