Woman arrested as fourth paddleboarder dies after incident on river in Wales

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter after a fourth person died following a paddleboarding incident on a river in Wales.

The woman, from South Wales, was taken in for questioning by Dyfed-Powys Police following the tragedy on the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest on Saturday, 30 October.

Her arrest came as police confirmed the death of a woman who had been in a critical condition in hospital. Andrea Powell, 41, from Bridgend, was pulled from the water following the incident in which three other paddleboarders died.

Morgan Rogers, 24, from Methyr Tydfil, Nicola Wheatley, 40, from Pontarddulais, Swansea, and Paul O’Dwyer, 42, from Sandfields, Neath Port Talbot lost their lives in the incident.

Morgan Rogers, 24, from Cefin Coed, Merthyr Tydfil, Nicola Wheatley, 40, from Pontardulais, Swansea, and Paul O’Dwyer, 42, from Sandfields, Port Talbot

A group of nine people from the South Wales Paddle Boarders and Salty Dog Co, a surf-style clothing and paddleboarding company based in Port Talbot, got into difficulty in the water while exploring the River Cleddau.

After receiving reports of people in distress, emergency services launched a massive search and rescue operation, with dozens of firefighters, police officers, medics and other experts sent to the scene.

Ms Rogers, Ms Wheatley and Mr O’Dwyer died at the scene, while Ms Powell was rushed to hospital. Five others were pulled from the water and sustained no injuries.

In a statement, Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Following the incident on Cleddau River, Haverfordwest on Saturday 30/10 a woman from the South Wales area has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter as part of the investigation.

“She has been released under investigation.”

The force added: “Sadly we can also confirm that 41-year-old Andrea Powell from the Bridgend area, who has in hospital following the incident, has now died.

“Our thoughts are with her family and all those involved in this tragic incident.”

Tributes to the victims have been shared widely since the incident.

Ms Rogers’ family have called the deputy supermarket manager a “beautiful, kind and loving soul,” while Ms Wheatley’s family described their lost loved one as a “loving mother, daughter, daughter-in-law and wife”.

A tribute from Mr O’Dwyer’s family said that he “devoted his life to contributing to society in his many adventures and raising money for different causes”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Woman arrested as fourth paddleboarder dies after incident on river in Wales