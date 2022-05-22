A woman has been arrested after a two-year-old boy was reported to have fallen from the window on the second floor of an apartment block.

Police said the toddler was taken to hospital after the incident in Frog Island, Leicester, on Saturday, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Officers were contacted at 4.49pm by East Midlands Ambulance Service, who had been called to a flat at Aadams Apartments.

The youngster fell from the second floor of Aadams Apartments in Leicester

A police statement said: “The boy was taken to hospital. Fortunately, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“A 23-year-old woman, of Leicester, has been arrested on suspicion of neglect. She currently remains in police custody.

“Officers remain at the scene carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident.

“As part of enquiries, officers are appealing to anyone with any information who has not spoken with police to make contact.”

Detective Inspector Mike Chandler said: “We have been speaking with a number of people following the incident as we continue to establish the full circumstances regarding what has happened.”

Source Link Woman arrested after two-year-old boy falls from second-storey window