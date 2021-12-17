Woman arrested after two sets of twin boys die in house fire

A woman has been arrested after two sets of twin boys, aged three and four, died in a devastating house fire in south London.

The 27-year-old has been held on suspicion of child neglect, the Metropolitan Police said.

Fire crews were called to a mid-terrace house in Collingwood Road, Sutton shortly before 7pm on Thursday and found a “very well-developed” blaze, with the four boys inside, said Richard Mills, deputy commissioner of the London Fire Brigade.

He told reporters at the scene on Friday: “I can confirm that they are two sets of twins, ages four and ages three.”

Emergency services at the scene in Sutton, south London (Aaron Chown/PA)

Asked if anyone else was in the home, he said: “On arrival there were four children in the house.”

Scotland Yard said the boys were all related.

They were treated at the scene before being taken to two south London hospitals where they were pronounced dead.

In a statement on Friday morning, the force confirmed the arrest and said the woman remains in police custody.

Mr Mills said firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the home, removed the four children and gave them CPR.

The fire was under control by 8.36pm and the cause is under investigation.

Speaking of the firefighters involved, he said: “Entering a building and rescuing life is always a very difficult place to be. The age of the children, the fact they are so young, will have a profound impact on them.”

A soft toy left in tribute to the boys at the scene (Aaron Chown/PA)

Crews who attended are receiving counselling, he added.

London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe also earlier said the children’s deaths had “left everyone numb with profound sadness”.

Floral tributes were being laid outside the police cordon on Collingwood Road on Friday morning, with a message on one bouquet reading: “Sleep well. Love Grandad.”

Police officers were seen going in and out of the property, whose once-white facade was blackened.

The Metropolitan Police said the children’s next of kin are aware and will be provided with specialist support.

Superintendent Rob Shepherd said on Friday night: “The thoughts of everyone at the South Area Command Unit are with the family and friends of these four young children, who have suffered such a devastating and tragic loss tonight.

“I know these sentiments will be shared by the local community, Sutton and London as a whole.

“We remain on scene with our emergency service colleagues and will be working through the night and beyond. At this very early stage the cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.

