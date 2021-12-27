Woman arrested after reportedly attacking elderly airline passenger over masks, police say

Police say an unruly airline passenger has been arrested after a video appeared to show her physically assaulting an elderly man in a dispute over masks.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Patricia Cornwall “caused a disturbance while in the air” while on a Delta Air Lines flight from Tampa, Florida to Atlanta, Georgia. When her plane arrived there, police say, she was arrested by the FBI.

“This disturbance led to the injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees,” the APD said in a statement. “Based on the statements gathered and visible evidence, officers detained Ms Cornwall and contacted the on-call FBI agent. The officers then relocated with Ms Cornwall to the domestic Atlanta Police precinct where FBI agents responded and took custody of Ms Cornwall.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

