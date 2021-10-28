Woman and three children hit by car in South Lanarkshire

A woman and three children were hit by a car in South Lanarkshire in Scotland on Wednesday afternoon, the emergency services have said.

Ten crews were sent to the scene in the town of Carluke at just after 3pm, the Scottish Ambulance Service said.

The accident occurred close to Kirkton Primary School, minutes after the end of the school day.

The oldest child injured in the incident is thought to be 7-years-old, according to the Scotsman.

All four pedestrians were later taken to hospital in nearby Glasgow. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 15:07hrs to attend an incident on Kirkton Street, Carluke and dispatched 10 resources to the scene.

“One female in her twenties and three children have been transported to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow.”

Inspector William Broatch, from Motherwell Road Policing Unit, said that emergency services remain at the junction between James Street and Kirkton Street in Carluke.

A staff member at the nearby Kirkton Inn told the PA news agency that a road had been closed and that police and ambulance vehicles were in attendance.

A staff member at Kona Carluke, a coffee shop near to where the crash happened, said he heard that the vehicle had hit several children.

Local MSP Mairi McAllan, who represents Clydesdale for the SNP, said she was “deeply worried” about the reports from Carluke.

She tweeted: “My team have been in touch with police offering all our support.

“I want to thank the emergency services on the scene and in the meantime am, like everyone, praying for good news that no one is seriously hurt.”

