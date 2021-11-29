Woman and four children found shot dead at California home

A woman and four children were found shot dead at a home in California before police detained a man believed to be the children’s father.

The victims were discovered at a home in Lancaster, a city north of Los Angeles in the high desert Antelope Valley, on Sunday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The woman, a girl and three boys were all pronounced dead at the scene of gunshot wounds to the upper torso. All four children were under the age of 12.

A man believed to be the children’s father was detained after he turned up at the Lancaster sheriff’s station.

More follows…

