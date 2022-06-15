Woman and dog rescued after being stuck for 18 hours in Arizona canal

Police in Arizona rescued a woman and her dog after they became stuck in a canal for 18 hours.

Bodycam footage shared by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office shows the dramatic rescue unfold, which was delayed after the strap being used to pull the woman out of the water broke.

A long leash was then used to create a loop that was lassoed around the subject to pull her to safety.

The dog was also rescued from the canal, with neither the woman nor her pet suffering any serious injuries.

