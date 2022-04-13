Woman accused of hitting school security official with car and evading police is arrested

A Louisianawoman and her boss have been arrested after the former allegedly hit a school security coordinator with her car.

Dewanna Battle, 29, was arrested on Sunday after evading Caddo Parish Sheriff‘s deputies for two days.

On Friday, Ms Battle allegedly got into a heated argument with the principal of Southwood High School. That argument escalated and Ms Battle allegedly hit a school security coordinator with her car. The school’s resource officer, Senior Deputy Willie Williams, told KTBS that he chased Ms Battle for five miles before he lost her.

Ms Battle abandoned her car and proceeded to evade police for two days. Deputies visited her place of employment, Fat Daddy’s Crawfish, where they encountered the owner, Mike Hailey, but not Ms Battle.

On Sunday, deputies received a tip that Ms Battle was at her place of work. Deputies when back to the crawfish restaurant to arrest Ms Battle, but Mr Hailey allegedly blocked them from entering his business.

Despite Mr Hailey’s alleged attempts to stop the deputies, Ms Battle was arrested and later booked into Caddo Correctional Centre on aggravated assault, aggravated assault flight from an officer, aggravated battery, contempt of court, battery of a school teacher and probation fugitive charges.

Mr Hailey, 70, was also arrested and booked into Caddo Correctional Centre on charges of accessory after the fact, aggravated battery and aggravated flight from an officer.

