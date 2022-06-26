Woman, 36, found in street dies after ‘horrific assault’ as murder investigation launched

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a woman in Ilford.

Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 2.44am on Sunday to Cranbrook Road, Ilford, where they found a seriously injured woman.

A woman, 36, was taken to hospital with serious head injuries and died later in the morning.

The victim was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was attacked.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, who leads the Metropolitan Police’s East Area Basic Command Unit, said: “Our investigation remains in the critical early stages and is now being led by homicide detectives from Specialist Crime.

“The woman had been subjected to a horrific assault and sadly passed away as a result of her injuries.”

“Urgent enquiries have been under way since the very early hours of Sunday morning to identify the woman. At this time formal identification is yet to take place but the woman’s family have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers.

“Teams of dedicated officers are working at pace to establish what happened and identify the person responsible. This includes full forensic examination of the scene and the surrounding area, house to house enquiries and a focus on identifying all available CCTV. No arrests have been made at this time.”

More follows…

