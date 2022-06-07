Woman, 35, dies after being attacked in home as man arrested on suspicion of murder

A woman has died after being attacked in her own home, sparking a murder investigation.

Police were called to a report of a woman having been assaulted at an address in the Lower Wortley area of Leeds at 11.59pm on Monday.

Officers attended and found a 35-year-old woman with serious injuries.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

