Wolves vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight

Pep: ‘Final final against Wolves massively, massively important’

Manchester City travel to Wolves in what could be a decisive game in the Premier League title race. Pep Guardiola’s side come into the match knowing that three victories from their last three fixtures will be enough to win them the title after rivals, Liverpool, dropped points in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham at the weekend. The Reds are level with City again following their 2-1 win over Aston Villa last night but the Premier League champions can move back ahead with a win of their own tonight.

The visitors travel to the Midlands with an injury-hit squad as Guardiola must find the right balance to his team due to a shortage of fit senior defenders. Despite these problems City remain in pole position to lift the trophy and are side seeking a fifth consecutive win to strengthen their title race position.

However, Bruno Lage’s men are no pushovers. They will head into the game full of confidence after fighting back to draw with Chelsea at the weekend. Conor Coady’s stoppage time equaliser ended a run of three consecutive defeats for Wolves and they will be hoping to build on that momentum with another positive result tonight.

Follow all the action from Molineux as Wolves host Manchester City, plus scores from the other matches taking place tonight in the Premier League

