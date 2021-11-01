Wolves vs Everton live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV tonight

Everton will be looking to bounce back from their damaging 5-2 defeat to Watford when they travel to Wolves in the Premier League tonight.

Rafael Benitez’s side conceded four goals in the closing 15 minutes as Everton slipped to their second home defeat in succession at Goodson Park.

Wolves are unbeaten in four but were denied a fourth consecutive win after Leeds scored a late penalty to salvage a point last weekend.

Everton, who won both matches against Wolves last season, are set to welcome Richarlison back to their starting line-up after he was only fit enough to make an appearance of the substitutes bench last Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match this evening.

When is Wolves vs Everton?

The match will kick off at 8pm GMT on Monday 1 November.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League, with coverage starting at 7pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Ruben Neves could be available for Wolves after returning to full training this week, while Pedro Neto and Jonny Otto remain long-term absentees.

Richarlison is in contention to start for Everton after he came off the bench in the 5-2 defeat to Watford last weekend. Abdoulaye Doucoure, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph remain out.

Possible line-ups

Wolves: Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Samedo, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri; Traore, Jimenez, Hwang

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Townsend, Allan, Davies, Gordon; Richarlison, Gray

Odds

Wolves: 6/5

Draw: 11/5

Everton: 5/2

Prediction

Both sides seem to be susceptible defensively while finishing and shot creation in close matches remains an issue. This is likely to be a draw. Wolves 1-1 Everton

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

