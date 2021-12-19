Wolves vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Wolves host Chelsea in the Premier League this afternoon.

Bruno Lage’s side defeated Brighton during the week to and a run of four winless matches and have enjoyed a successful first-half of the season under their new manager.

The club sat in eighth in the table heading into the weekend and boast a great defensive record, with only the top three having conceded fewer goals this season.

Chelsea conceded more ground in the title race last time out on a frustrating evening against Everton and are racked with injury problems in midfield and Covid absences up front.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 2pm on Sunday 19 December at Molineux.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will unfortunately not be broadcast live on UK television, however, highlights will be available shortly after full-time and on Match of the Day 2.

What is the team news?

Raul Jimenez will return after serving a suspension, but Rayan Ait Nouri and Hee Chan-Hwang have been ruled out. Jonny Otto and Pedro Neto remain long-term absentees, while Fabio Silva and Yerson Mosquera have tested positive for Covid.

Chelsea will be without Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week. Kai Havertz has been cleared to play after missing the Everton match through illness. Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are both doubts, although N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic could both return. Ben Chilwell remains sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Wolves: Sa, Marcal, Saiss, Coady, Kilman, Semedo, Neves, Moutinho, Podence, Jimenez, Trincao

Chelsea: Mendy, Alonso, Christensen, Rudiger, Chalobah, James, Kante, Kovacic, Mount, Ziyech, Pulisic.

Odds

Wolves – 11/2

Draw – 29/10

Chelsea – 8/15

Prediction

A trip to Molineux will present another tricky test for Tuchel’s side amid their recent slump. Wolves have been difficult to break down and could cause a depleted Chelsea attack more frustration. Wolves 0-0 Chelsea.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Wolves vs Chelsea predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today