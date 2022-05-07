Romelu Lukaku’s first Premier League goals of 2022 ultimately counted for far less than he hoped as Wolves staged a late fightback to draw 2-2 with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian striker scored a penalty and then rammed home a late second moments later to establish what looked like an unassailable lead for the Blues, with Todd Boehly looking on from the directors’ box hours after his consortium had been confirmed as signing an agreement to buy Chelsea for over £4bn.

But with Thomas Tuchel’s side looking for three points to push them within touching distance of securing third place for the season, Wolves pulled one back through Francisco Trincao with 10 minutes remaining – before Conor Coady headed in the equaliser seven minutes into stoppage time.

More to follow…

Source Link Wolves secure dramatic late draw at Chelsea after Romelu Lukaku scores brace with Todd Boehly watching on