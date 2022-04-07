Wolves boss Bruno Lage puts £100m price tag on Ruben Neves amid transfer talk

Bruno Lage believes Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves will cost potential suitors £100million if he is to leave Wolves.

The 25-year-old is in contract talks with Wolves but has been linked with Barcelona, Liverpool and Manchester United.

Reports on Thursday suggested that Neves is Erik Ten Hag’s number one target should the Ajax boss take over at Old Trafford this summer.

Ruben Neves has provided goals from midfield during his Wolves career (Simon Marper/PA)

“I don’t know if it’s Man United or other teams, what I know is we have a special player here with us,” Wolves boss Lage said ahead of his side’s Premier League visit to Newcastle on Friday.

“What he is doing this season is very good. I think also the way we play, he can show a better Ruben, and also the way he plays puts our team on a different level.

“When you have that player, the best thing to do is improve his salary and years of contract.

“But who knows, when you have a top player like him in that specific position, that can defend and attack, and is a top professional and a great man, the big teams are there with £100m to buy these kinds of players.”

Wolves manager Bruno Lage believes Ruben Neves is a £100million player (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Neves, whose current deal expires in 2024, is currently sidelined with a knee injury that is expected to rule him out until May.

After initial concerns, Lage is now more hopeful that Neves will play before the end of the season and wants his fellow countryman to stay at Molineux.

Lage said: “I would have preferred to remain with Joao Felix in Benfica, but 120m euros came and he left.

“It depends on the strategy of Wolves also. That’s why it was so hard to find players in the last two transfer windows.

It’s not just about Wolves, in these days which club can refuse a proposal of 80, 90 or 100 million pounds? Bruno Lage on Ruben Neves

“We want to find the best players at the right price and the right age to help us, then after two or three years they can give us economical profit.

“It’s not just about Wolves, in these days which club can refuse a proposal of 80, 90 or 100 million pounds? Five or six.”

Wolves will climb above Manchester United and West Ham and into the top six – for a few hours at least – by beating Newcastle at St James’ Park.

But Lage says that wherever Wolves finish this term then next season will be even more difficult for them.

He said: “Behind Wolves comes teams that are ready to invest a lot, like Aston Villa, Everton, Newcastle and Leicester.

“They are ready to invest and improve and fight for different competitions.

“The challenge for us is to create and build the right team, to fight against all the teams in the Premier League.”

Newcastle are seven points above the relegation zone after successive away defeats to Chelsea, Everton and Tottenham.

Asked if Newcastle were safe, Lage replied: “If I was in that position with 31 points I would say no.

“I prefer to win more points. I think with 34 or 35 points you can be safe, not with 31.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Wolves boss Bruno Lage puts £100m price tag on Ruben Neves amid transfer talk