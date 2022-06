Firefighters tackled a “severe fire” above a restaurant in Wolverhampton city centre.

Almost 15 crew members wearing breathing apparatus fought the blaze on the second floor of a three-storey building, which has offices and accommodation over the restaurant, the Express & Star reports.

The flames were extinguished with a hose-reel jet.

Firefighters said they believed an electrical fault had caused the blaze.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Wolverhampton fire: ‘Severe’ blaze breaks out in city centre