Wolfsburg vs Arsenal LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal travel to Germany to take on Wolfsburg in the second leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final tonight.

In a closely fought contest Tabea Wassmuth gave the Frauen-Bundesliga side the lead at the Emirates Stadium before Lotte Wubben-Moy’s late equaliser earned Arsenal a draw to leave them on level terms with their hosts hallway through the tie.

That first-leg draw ended a run of seven consecutive victories for Wolfsburg across all competitions, but they got back to winning ways with a 4-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the league last weekend. Arsenal, meanwhile, haven’t played since the first-leg a week ago. They are unbeaten in 11 games (seven wins, four draws) and will be hoping to extend that run tonight.

This evening’s game will be played at the men’s Volkswagen Arena which was also the venue of Arsenal’s WCL semi-final defeat in 2013. Wolfsburg won the second 2-1 at home to progress to the final and the Gunners know they have a big task ahead of them but will be feeling confident of earning a victory to set up a semi-final meeting with current WCL holders Barcelona.

Follow all the action from the Volkswagen Arena as Wolfsburg host Arsenal:

Show latest update 1648741644 Wolfsburg vs Arsenal Wolfsburg have reached this stage of the competition for a tenth campaign in a row – a competition best – although they fell at this hurdle to English opposition last season, losing 2-1 away and 3-0 at home to eventual finalists Chelsea. This is the She-Wolves’ 79th Women’s Champions League match, overtaking 1. FFC Frankfurt’s German record. Wolfsburg have won 55 matches in this competition – a figure bettered by only Lyon (94) and Arsenal (56). Michael Jones 31 March 2022 16:47 1648741404 Wolfsburg vs Arsenal: Wassmuth on conceding late at Emirates Tabea Wassmuth is the top goalscorer in the Champions League this season with nine goals in the competition including one against Arsenal in the first leg of this tie. She spoke after that game saying that Wolfsburg were disappointed not to hang on to the win and will be ready for the second leg tonight saying: We are disappointed as we had chances to make it 2-0. But there is the second leg to play back home and we’ll be ready for it. “I don’t know why it is going so well for me in the Champions League this season. But I’m working hard so I guess that is the key to my success.” Michael Jones 31 March 2022 16:43 1648741164 Wolfsburg vs Arsenal: The first leg Lotte Wubben-Moy struck an 89th-minute equaliser to earn Arsenal a 1-1 draw at home to Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League quarter-final. The Gunners, who remain in pursuit of the treble, looked set for a narrow defeat with Tabea Wassmuth’s first-half effort the difference between the sides going into the latter stages. Wubben-Moy proved the unlikely hero for the Women’s Super League leaders with only her fifth goal for the club to ensure there is plenty to play for ahead of tonight’s return meeting in Germany. Michael Jones 31 March 2022 16:39 1648740911 Wolfsburg vs Arsenal: Eidevall on reaching semis Arsenal manager, Jonas Eidevall, spoke about how difficult tonight’s game will be for his team but says his team have the belief to go out and beat Wolfsburg. He said: It’s very hard to reach the semi-finals in the most prestigious club tournament, but this is where we want to be; these are the games we want to play and prove ourselves in. “Of course it’s nine years since the club were last [in the semi-finals] and it was Wolfsburg who they were playing. We know it’s going to be hard, but I 100% believe it’s possible for us.” Michael Jones 31 March 2022 16:35 1648740694 Wolfsburg vs Arsenal: Team changes There are two changes for Wolfsburg from the team that lined-up against the Gunners in the first leg. Joelle Wedemeyer is suspended and is replaced with Lynn Wilms and Sveindis Jonsdottir comes in to replace Alexandra Popp. Arsenal coach, Jonas Eidvall, also makes two changes to his team bringing Frida Maanum in for Lia Walti and Tobin Heath starts in place of the suspended Beth Mead. Michael Jones 31 March 2022 16:31 1648740413 Wolfsburg vs Arsenal: Line-ups Wolfsburg XI: Schult, Wilms, Hendrich, Janssen, Rauch, Roord, Lattwein, Oberdorf, Huth, Jonsdottir, Wassmuth Arsenal XI: Zinsberger, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley, Martiz, Little, Miedema, Maanum, McCabe, Heath, Blackstenius Michael Jones 31 March 2022 16:26 1648731651 Wolfsburg vs Arsenal Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Women’s Champions League as Arsenal travel to Wolfsburg in the hopes of reaching the semi-finals. The first leg of this quarter-final tie was played at the Emirates Stadium and, despite a bright start from the Gunners, Wolfsburg took the lead through Tabea Wasmuth in the 19th minute. Arsenal stuck to their task though and achieved parity through a set piece move which saw Tobin Heath pick out Lotte Wubben-Moy in the Wolfsburg box from a free kick. She brought the ball under control and blasted home a right-footed strike to level the tie in the 89th minute. Arsenal still have plenty of work to do and have to win in Germany this evening if they want to reach the last four. Whoever wins will play current WCL holders Barcelona in the next round after they hammered Real Madrid 8-3 on aggregate in their own quarter-final tie. Michael Jones 31 March 2022 14:00

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Wolfsburg vs Arsenal LIVE: Women’s Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight