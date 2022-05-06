Wladimir Klitschko praises Boris Johnson for Ukraine support

Former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko has praised the UK and prime minister Boris Johnson for the support given to Ukraine since Russia began its invasion.

Klitschko called the war a “genocide” of the Ukrainian population and thanked Johnson for his statements and acting “as fast as possible.”

“It’s just horrifying that humans can do something [like this] to other humans… Whatever [Russia’s] ambitions are, they’re so wrong,” Klitshko told Nick Ferrari on LBC.

