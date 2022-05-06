Wladimir Klitschko praises Boris Johnson for Ukraine support

Posted on May 6, 2022 0

Former professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko has praised the UK and prime minister Boris Johnson for the support given to Ukraine since Russia began its invasion.

Klitschko called the war a “genocide” of the Ukrainian population and thanked Johnson for his statements and acting “as fast as possible.”

“It’s just horrifying that humans can do something [like this] to other humans… Whatever [Russia’s] ambitions are, they’re so wrong,” Klitshko told Nick Ferrari on LBC.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Wladimir Klitschko praises Boris Johnson for Ukraine support