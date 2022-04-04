Wladimir Klitschko calls Bucha killings ‘genocide of Ukrainian population’

Wladimir Klitschko has denounced Russia‘s killing of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha as “genocide”.

The former heavyweight boxing champion – brother of Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko – shared graphic images of the aftermath of an attack in the city.

“What happened here and everywhere in Ukraine, this is not a special operation, this is not military objects,” Mr Klitschko said.

“This is civilians, they have been shot in the head with their hands tied behind their backs. This is genocide of the Ukrainian population.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.