Witnesses describe Mariupol theatre attack as death toll estimated to be close to 600

Posted on May 4, 2022 0

An Associated Press (AP) investigation has revealed that the death toll from the attack on a theatre in Mariupol is much higher than first estimated.

AP journalists used interviews with survivors and witnesses of the attack as well as floor plans, images, videos and a 3D model to establish that close to 600 people died.

Initial government estimates suggested that 300 people died in the attack. The airstrike is the deadliest single known attack against civilians in the Ukraine war.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Witnesses describe Mariupol theatre attack as death toll estimated to be close to 600