'Wish He Was Cast In This Project': Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' Trailer Reminds Fans Of Saswata Chatterjee

Abhishek Bachchan, who experienced a massive setback in his career after a string of back to back flops, reinvented himself as an actor with Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyaan’ and since then has been very selective about his on-screen projects. While Anurag Basu’s anthology project ‘Ludo’ (starring Abhishek) was released on Netflix after several delays due to the pandemic, ‘The Big Bull’ earned Abhishek rave reviews despite having the same plot as Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scam 1992’ starring Pratik Gandhi. And it looks like Abhishek’s upcoming project has also grabbed everyone’s attention.

The 45-year-old actor is all set to essay the role of Bob Biswas, in a spin-off movie with the same title, inspired by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee’s character in Vidya Balan’s 2012 film ‘Kahaani’. Despite being a grey and complex character, Chatterjee’s brilliant performance as Bob Biswas had managed to strike a chord with the audience. While Abhishek has managed to impress many including his father (Amitabh Bachchan) with the portrayal of Bob Biswas in the spin-off, a section of fans seem to be irked with him replacing Saswata Chatterjee. Check out a few reactions here:

#BobBiswas though I feel the film and abhishek B ‘s performance will be intriguing, but I will be forever salty that it was not given to saswata chatterjee because he deserved it more as he made such a small character worthy of a spin off. pic.twitter.com/SWwhaAe9jv — kimman kattu ki mausi (@apur_aparna12) November 20, 2021

Nothing against Abhishek Bachchan, but the way Saswata Chatterjee portrayed the role of Bob Biswas, he is unmatchable, wish he was casted in this project as well — ❥︎ (@Barso_re_megha) November 19, 2021

@sujoy_g I will watch #BobBiswas For sure but was there any specific reason to replace #saswatachatterjee ? He could have done justice to the role? #AbhishekBachchan Belongs to a big family but If we consider acting skills then he is still a kid in front of #Saswata — Tarunjyoti Tewari (@tjt4002) November 21, 2021

I like Bob Biswas trailer but honestly Saswata Chatterjee would have been the original and first choice for it, no prejudices against AB but as a bengali I’ll always have a bias. — Bodhisattwa Majumder (@thebrodhitree) November 20, 2021

I don’t get it! What was wrong in casting Saswata Chatterjee again as “BoB Biswas”?after all his portrayal made the character what it is today!!#bringsaswataback — Akshat Srivastava (@imakshat028) November 20, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan is strangely removed from Bunty aur Babli. He gets Bob Biswas. *Shrug* “You lose some. You win some.” Saswata Chatterjee is elbowed out of one of the most memorable characters in Hindi film. What does he get? Or should he be thrilled he got Kahani at all? — সোহিনী | ஸோஹினி | Sohini (@sohinichat) November 20, 2021

While Chatterjee fans came out in support of the charismatic actor, Big B rooted for his son as he seemed pretty impressed with the trailer of ‘Bob Biswas’. Talking to Twitter, the veteran actor wrote, “I am proud to say you are my son!” Meanwhile, the nail-biting two-minute trailer gave us a glimpse of the middle-aged hitman, Bob Biswas, who comes out of a prolonged come with no memories of his past, including his family.

T 4100 – I am proud to say you are my Son ! … BYCMJBBN .. !! ❤️🙏🚩👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/yk3BIzJIEb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2021

Helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the spin-off has been written by Sujoy Ghosh and is all set to release on ZEE5 on December 3, 2021. Apart from Abhishek, the spin-off movie based on the ‘Kahaani’ character will also feature Chitrangada Singh and Samara Tijori in pivotal roles.

Cover Image: Twitter

Source Link : 'Wish He Was Cast In This Project': Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' Trailer Reminds Fans Of Saswata Chatterjee