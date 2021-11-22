'Wish He Was Cast In This Project': Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' Trailer Reminds Fans Of Saswata Chatterjee

Posted on November 22, 2021 0 Comments0

Abhishek Bachchan, who experienced a massive setback in his career after a string of back to back flops, reinvented himself as an actor with Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Manmarziyaan’ and since then has been very selective about his on-screen projects. While Anurag Basu’s anthology project ‘Ludo’ (starring Abhishek) was released on Netflix after several delays due to the pandemic, ‘The Big Bull’ earned Abhishek rave reviews despite having the same plot as Hansal Mehta’s ‘Scam 1992’ starring Pratik Gandhi. And it looks like Abhishek’s upcoming project has also grabbed everyone’s attention.

The 45-year-old actor is all set to essay the role of Bob Biswas, in a spin-off movie with the same title, inspired by Bengali actor Saswata Chatterjee’s character in Vidya Balan’s 2012 film ‘Kahaani’. Despite being a grey and complex character, Chatterjee’s brilliant performance as Bob Biswas had managed to strike a chord with the audience. While Abhishek has managed to impress many including his father (Amitabh Bachchan) with the portrayal of Bob Biswas in the spin-off, a section of fans seem to be irked with him replacing Saswata Chatterjee. Check out a few reactions here:

While Chatterjee fans came out in support of the charismatic actor, Big B rooted for his son as he seemed pretty impressed with the trailer of ‘Bob Biswas’. Talking to Twitter, the veteran actor wrote, “I am proud to say you are my son!” Meanwhile, the nail-biting two-minute trailer gave us a glimpse of the middle-aged hitman, Bob Biswas, who comes out of a prolonged come with no memories of his past, including his family.

Helmed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the spin-off has been written by Sujoy Ghosh and is all set to release on ZEE5 on December 3, 2021. Apart from Abhishek, the spin-off movie based on the ‘Kahaani’ character will also feature Chitrangada Singh and Samara Tijori in pivotal roles.

SEE ALSO: ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’: Missing Abhishek Bachchan In The Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan-Starrer? You’re Not Alone

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin

I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.
View all posts

Source Link : 'Wish He Was Cast In This Project': Abhishek Bachchan's 'Bob Biswas' Trailer Reminds Fans Of Saswata Chatterjee

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *