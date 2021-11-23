Wisconsin parade: Parents of two brothers injured in Christmas event hoping for a ‘miracle’

The family of two brothers who suffered serious head injuries in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack say they are hoping for a miracle.

Tucker and Jackson Sparks are among three sets of siblings injured when a red SUV barrelled into marchers at the Christmas parade in Wisconsin.

Jackson, 8, underwent brain surgery on Sunday night at Children’s Wisconsin hospital and doctors were testing for brain function and brainstem activity on Monday.

“He needs a miracle,” the siblings’ cousin Alyssa Albro said in a GoFundme page she has set up to help with the family’s mounting medical bills.

His older brother Tucker, 12, suffered a fractured skull and road rash but is expected to make a full recovery.

Tucker, 12, and 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, are in Children’s Wisconsin hospital after being injured in the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy (GoFundme)

Their parents Aaron and Sherri Sparks are maintaining bedside vigils at the boys’ hospital beds.

Ms Albro said the “entire family is devastated”.

She said doctors were closely monitoring Tucker’s head and spine, and he was in a stable condition.

“The family is facing mounting medical expenses with two children receiving medical treatment, and time away from work,” she said.

“Aaron and Sheri are people of faith, so please continue to lift them and their boys in prayer. Even if you’re not able to give, please share their story.”

The GoFundme page had raised $157,000 by Tuesday morning.

Five people died and 48 suffered injuries after a red SUV plowed into the Wisconsin city’s parade at 4.39pm local time on Sunday.

Darrell E Brooks, of Milwaukee, is facing five counts of intentional homicide, and prosecutors are expected to press further charges when he appears in court on Tuesday.

Doctors at Children’s Wisconsin treated 18 children ranging from 3 to 16 years old, and 10 were in intensive care on Monday.

“This is unique and truly demonstrates the devastating effects of this on our community,” Michael Meyer, medical director of pediatric ICU at the hospital, said of the fact three siblings were injured in one incident.

Source Link Wisconsin parade: Parents of two brothers injured in Christmas event hoping for a ‘miracle’