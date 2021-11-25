Wisconsin parade news – latest: Darrell Brooks ‘wanted to hit as many people as possible’ in Waukesha attack

Darrell Brooks appears in court following Wisconsin parade attack

Darrell Brooks was trying to strike “as many people as possible” when raced his car through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, authorities said in a criminal complaint.

The complaint filed on Tuesday describes Mr Brooks as having “no emotion” when he drove down the parade route, killing six people and wounding at least 47 others. Moments earlier, he was said to have fled from police responding to a call about a domestic dispute between him and another person.

Prosecutors plan to charge the 39-year-old with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He is being held on $5m bail.

More than $1.5m has been raised to support victims of the attack and their families. The six people killed are: Tamara Durand, Jane Kulich, Wilhelm Hospel, Leanna Owen, Virginia “Ginny” Sorenson, and Jackson Sparks.

Show latest update 1637809870 Kathleen N. Walsh: We should have taken Brooks’ history seriously ICYMI: In the wake of Mr Brooks arrest over Sunday’s Christmas parade attack, a slew of information emerged about his lengthy criminal past. A registered sex offender, Mr Brooks has a serious of previous charges for domestic violence, including for allegedly trying to run the mother of his child over with his car on 5 November. The Independent’s Kathleen N. Walsh writes: “To me, that is not surprising. What is surprising — or at least galling — is that we still do not take violence against women seriously when the correlation between domestic abuse and other violent crime seems so clear. That means that ultimately, everybody else is less safe. “If the allegations against Brooks — that he had already used a vehicle to attempt to seriously injure a woman he’d been formerly in a relationship with — were considered more seriously, then perhaps five families wouldn’t be mourning the deaths of their loved ones today.” Graeme Massie 25 November 2021 03:11 1637805767 Piles of discarded items wait to be claimed ICYMI: Dozens of items left behind in the chaos of Waukesha’s Christmas parade are waiting to be claimed. Piles of chairs, scarves, shoes and other belongings were collected from the scene and are now being held at the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. The Independent’s Sheila Flynn visited the collection site on Wednesday: (Sheila Flynn) (Sheila Flynn) (Sheila Flynn) Graeme Massie 25 November 2021 02:02 1637803907 Contractor building wheelchair ramps for victims Brock Held took to Facebook to offer his services to help build ramps at the homes of victims, who will need wheelchairs as they recover from injuries. “Doing what I do for a living, working for myself, I have a little bit more freedom to step away,” he told WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee. Graeme Massie 25 November 2021 01:31 1637802430 WATCH: Brooks on doorbell camera moments after attack ICYMI: Doorbell camera footage shows Mr Brooks outside a home moments after he made his deadly drive through the Christmas parade. Homeowner Daniel Rider said Mr Brooks arrived on his front porch and said he was waiting for a ride. “I called an Uber and I’m supposed to be waiting for it over here, but I don’t know when it’s coming,” Mr Brooks allegedly said. “Can you call it for me please? I’m homeless.” Mr Rider said he invited the man inside, offered him a sandwich and his phone so that he could call his mother. Minutes later, police arrived to arrest Mr Brooks. Waukesha suspect Darrell Brooks caught by doorbell camera after parade tragedy The Independent’s Gino Spocchia reports: Graeme Massie 25 November 2021 01:07 1637800825 Mother of Darrell Brooks regrets bailing him out The mother of the man charged with mowing down and killing people at the Wisconsin Christmas parade regrets bailing him out earlier this month, his ex-girlfriend told The New York Post. Dawn Woods wishes she had not posted the $1,000 bond after Darrell Brooks was accused of punching the mother of his child and striking her with his car on 2 November. “She’s wrecked that people were killed as a result and she’s like, ‘I’m blaming myself, because had I not bailed him out, this wouldn’t have happened,’” the ex, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear for her safety, told the newspaper. Six people died when Mr Brooks allegedly plowed into the parade on Sunday, and he faces life in prison if convicted. Graeme Massie 25 November 2021 00:40 1637798650 What we know about Brooks ICYMI: Darrell Edward Brooks Jr, 39, was identified by police as the man who drove his car down the Waukesha Christmas parade route on Sunday, killing six people and wounding dozens more. Mr Brooks had only been out on bail for two days after being arrested on 5 November on charges of domestic abuse, resisting an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping. On social media, Mr Brooks promoted his hip-hop career under the name MathBoi Fly. The Independent’s Joe Sommerlad explains what we know about the suspect so far: Graeme Massie 25 November 2021 00:04 1637794907 Husband of victim says she had undiagnosed uterine cancer Jane Kulkich, a mother-of-three, was one of the six people killed when Darrell Brooks mowed down the crowd at the Wisconsin Christmas parade on Sunday. “I was happy to hear that I could at least give my children the thought that maybe a lot of suffering was avoided,” John Kulich told CBS Mornings. “At least give my children the thought that, well, maybe God took her so she didn’t have to suffer. And if I could just leave them with that.” Graeme Massie 24 November 2021 23:01 1637793035 ICYMI: DA’s past comments on reforms draw scrutiny A Wisconsin district attorney acknowledged that his justice reforms could lead to freed criminals killing others more than a decade before a man his office released on bail mowed down dozens of people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha. John Chisholm began enacting reforms – including the lowering of cash bonds and diverting non-violent offenders to treatment programs – when he was elected as Milwaukee County District Attorney in 2007. Explaining his efforts to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that same year, Mr Chisholm acknowledged the possibility of adverse consequences. “Is there going to be an individual I divert, or I put into a treatment program, who’s going to go out and kill somebody? You bet. Guaranteed. It’s guaranteed to happen,” he said. “It does not invalidate the overall approach.” Mr Chisholm’s comments were drawn back into the spotlight this week after Darrell Brooks, a felon with a rap sheet dating back to 1999, was accused of killing five people and wounding 48 others by driving his car into Waukesha’s Christmas parade. The Independent’s Megan Sheets reports: Megan Sheets 24 November 2021 22:30 1637791235 Parade victim’s organs may be donated to survivors Mother-of-three Jane Kulich was among the six people killed in Sunday’s parade attack. Now, her organs could be donated to those injured in the same incident, her sister-in-law Shawn Kulich told People. “God works in mysterious ways,” Shawn Kulich said. “My brother and his children were so thrilled to learn this news. Some tears from this tragedy have been turned into tears of joy now!!!! I know Jane is smiling for this!” More than 45 people were injured in the attack, including at least 17 children. Megan Sheets 24 November 2021 22:00 1637789438 United for Waukesha Community Fund receives 6,300 donations from 12 countries in three days Over the past three days, the United for Waukesha Community Fund has received 6,300 donations from 12 different countries. Organiser of the fundraiser, led by United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County and the Waukesha County Community Foundation, announced the impressive numbers on Wednesday but did not say the total amount of money raised to date. The first round of funding will go to the families of people killed, with a committee set to determine how the rest of the money is allocated. Waukesha County Community Foundation President Shelli Marquardt said: “Waukesha is a big, little city and we are about one degree of separation away from anyone who was at the parade or who knows someone that was impacted by this.” Donations can be made here. Megan Sheets 24 November 2021 21:30

