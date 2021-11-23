Wisconsin parade attack: Child becomes sixth person to die as Darrell Brooks faces fresh murder charge

The death toll from the Wisconsin parade crash has risen after the death of a sixth person, a child, from injuries following Sunday’s attack.

A prosecutor broke the news at the first court appearance by suspect Darrell Brooks.

He was charged with five counts of intentional homicide as he appeared in court over the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

Prosecutors said they now plan on filing an additional count of intentional homicide later this week.

In addition to the deaths, 62 people were injured in the chaos that unfolded in the Wisconsin city, about 20 miles west of downtown Milwaukee.

More follows…

