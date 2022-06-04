Wisconsin man who shot judge had ‘hit list’ including Gretchen Whitmer and Mitch McConnell

A 56-year-old man suspected of shooting a retired judge in Wisconsin on Friday reportedly had a “hit list” in his car including state governor Tony Evers, US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Authorities found retired Juneau County Circuit Court judge John Roemer, 68, shot and killed in his New Lisbon, Wisconsin, home on Friday evening.

There, they also discovered the body of an as of yet unnamed 56-year-old man, believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

‘This does appear to be a targeted act,’ Wisconsin attorney general Josh Kaul said on Friday.

When police searched the 56-year-old’s car, they found a list of potential targets, unnamed law enforcement sources have told local outlet WISN.

Ms Whitmer was the previous target of a kidnapping plot in 2020.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

