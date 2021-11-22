More than 20 people have been injured after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade on Sunday in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

There were reports of possible shots fired during the incident in the Milwaukee suburb.

Waukesha Alerts reported a “mass casualty incident” at the Waukesha Holiday parade area on West Main Street and North Barstow Street.

The same Twitter account also reported that at least one suspect is in custody and potentially two others have fled the scene, although this information remains unverified.

A live video feed of the parade from the city of Waukesha, as well as videos taken by parade attendees, showed a red SUV breaking through barriers and speeding into the roadway where the parade was taking place.

It’s unclear how many people were injured, and police said they could not immediately provide details.

Follow live updates below

Source Link Wisconsin incident – live: Multiple people injured after SUV plows through Christmas parade