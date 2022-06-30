Winona Ryder Says She Had To See A Therapist After Her Breakup With Johnny Depp; 'I’ve Never Talked About It'

Winona Ryder is finally opening up about her much-publicized relationship with the actor Johnny Depp back in the 90’s. Depp and Ryder were engaged for almost 3 years, before calling its quits and the former even had a tattoo of ‘Winona forever’ which he later changed to ‘Wino forever’. The Stranger Things hasn’t spoken much about her relationship with Depp, but she has now revealed that her breakup with Johnny deeply affected her mental health.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Winona Ryder shared how her breakup with Johnny Depp and intense media scrutiny affected her mental health. She said, “I remember, I was playing this character who ends up getting tortured in a Chilean prison [in the 1994 drama The House of the Spirits]. I would look at these fake bruises and cuts on my face [from the shoot], and I would struggle to see myself as this little girl. ‘Would you be treating this girl like you’re treating yourself?’ I remember looking at myself and saying, ‘This is what I’m doing to myself inside.’ Because I just wasn’t taking care of myself.”

She added, “I’ve never talked about it. There’s this part of me that’s very private. I have such, like, a place in my heart for those days. But for someone younger who grew up with social media, it’s hard to describe.” Ryder said that she credits “an incredible therapist” for encouraging her to imagine being gentle to a younger version of herself.

