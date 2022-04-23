Scotland slipped to the bottom of the Women’s Six Nations standings with a 20-13 defeat to Italy in Parma.

Both sides were winless after three rounds of action, and an attritional opening in torrential rain saw Helen Nelson and Michela Sillari exchange penalties.

Scotland pressed as the half drew to a close and Emma Wassell stepped inside the defensive cover for a try which Nelson converted.

Italy levelled the scores in similar fashion five minutes after the restart.

Melissa Bettoni, who had scored Italy’s only previous try in the tournament, benefited from a strong forward drive to puncture Scotland’s scrambling defence.

Sillari converted and then booted Italy ahead with a penalty from 30 metres.

Italy had breathing space when Silvia Turani powered over from close range after 71 minutes and Sillari added the extras.

Nelson landed a penalty three minutes from time to put Scotland within one score of a draw, but Italy held on to leapfrog their visitors into fifth place.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Winless Scotland beaten by Italy to fall to bottom of Women’s Six Nations standings