The grand chandeliers in the Waterloo Chamber at Windsor Castle have been given a final check and polish in preparation for the room’s reopening to the public.

Obscured by scaffolding for 20 months during renovation work, the five intricate cut-glass features were lowered from the 14 metre ceiling almost to the floor to be inspected and cleaned by experts, wearing white gloves.

The chandeliers being cleaned in the Waterloo Chamber (Royal Collection Trust/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)

The Waterloo Chamber, one of the largest rooms in the Berkshire castle and traditionally used for investitures, is welcoming visitors back on Saturday April 9.

It was closed to the public for the past two months while the scaffolding was removed.

The opulent chandeliers hanging from the ceiling of the Waterloo Chamber (Royal Collection Trust/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)

Installed in 1862, the design of the impressive chandeliers was approved by Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert shortly before his death.

Work in the Chamber included replacing the roof, and cleaning and conserving the room’s lantern windows and ceiling, as well as the chandeliers.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Windsor’s chandeliers given a polish ahead of Waterloo Chamber reopening