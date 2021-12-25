Windsor Castle: Armed intruder arrested in grounds of castle as Queen celebrates Christmas

An armed man has been arrested for attempting to break into Windsor Castle this morning, police have said.

Officers from Thames Valley and the Metropolitan Police today responded to a security breach at around 8.30am within the grounds of Windsor Castle.

A 19-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested and he remains in custody at this time

The Queen is currently celebrating Christmas at Windsor Castle, along with Prince Charles and Camilla.

Superintendent Rebecca Mears, said in a statement: “An investigation is ongoing following this incident and we are working with colleagues from the Metropolitan police.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of breach or trespass of a protected site and possession of an offensive weapon. He remains in custody at this time.

“We can confirm security processes were triggered within moments of the man entering the grounds and he did not enter any buildings.

“Members of the Royal Family have been informed about the incident.

“We do not believe there is a wider danger to the public.”

