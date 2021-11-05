Windows 11 stops working properly after Microsoft fails to update important certificate

Windows 11 has stopped working properly after a slip-up by Microsoft.

Various parts of the operating system – built-in apps such as the Snipping Tool or the emoji picker – will not open as usual, users have found.

The problems are the result of a digital certificate that was not updated by Microsoft. That needed to be done by 31 October – and when it was not, the system was unable to check in as expected.

Since then, those various apps have been unable to open, the company has warned.

Some of the problems – the touch keyboard, voice typing and emoji panel, and the Tips feature – are fixed in a patch that was released on 21 October. But that is currently in a preview version and as such has not been issued to all users.

The update does not fix the problems with the Snipping Tool app, however. For that, Microsoft asks users to instead take a screenshot with the print screen button, and put it into a document or Paint so that it can be cropped.

Microsoft said it was working on a fix for that “and will provide an update when available”.

