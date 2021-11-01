Win a bundle of ELEMIS Christmas gift sets worth £324

There are hundreds of beauty gift sets on the shelves for 2021 – but few are quite so luxurious and indulgent as this year’s ELEMIS offering.

From its cult cleansing balm to its much-loved pro-collagen collection, the brand has a stellar reputation for creating effective skincare that, as well as being a joy to use, achieves tangible results. Whether you’re in the market for a pampering bodycare edit or a selection of the brand’s facial skincare bestsellers, its Christmas offering won’t disappoint – and as an early festive treat, you could even get your hands on some of the most exciting buys for free.

We’ve partnered with ELEMIS to give you the chance to win three covetable gift sets from its range, including the ultimate skincare collection (£220, ELEMIS.com) – a veritable treasure trove of treats that would be worth £387 if you purchased each of the components separately.

Here’s the full breakdown of the prizes that could end up under your tree this December – to be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is sign up to the IndyBest newsletter, your guide to all of the week’s best launches and deals, and answer the question that will be sent out in this Friday’s email. Good luck!

ELEMIS the ultimate skincare collection: £220, ELEMIS.com

This bumper box of ELEMIS products contains all of the brands biggest pro-collagen heroes, including a full-size cleansing balm, a super-size marine cream and a 30ml overnight matrix that’s worth £140 in its own right. Topped off with a cleanser, eye mask, essence and a gentle muslin for all of your hot cloth cleansing needs, this is a one-stop shop for glowing skin all year round. It would make the ultimate gift for an Elemis fan this Christmas – but if you’d rather keep it as a gift to yourself, we won’t tell Santa.

ELEMIS skin resurfacing trio gift set: £65, ELEMIS.com

If winter’s got skin feeling a bit dull and tired, this resurfacing trio could be just the thing to bring it back to life. Containing full-size versions of ELEMIS’s dynamic resurfacing facial wash and facial pads, plus a new skin smoothing essence, it’s essentially a spa facial in a box – just the thing to brighten up your complexion in time for party season.

ELEMIS tropical body duo gift set: £39, ELEMIS.com

If you’ve ever smelled ELEMIS’s signature frangipani monoi scent for yourself, you’ll know why it’s such a favourite among the brand’s customers – it’s wonderfully sweet and enveloping, ideal for giving you that cosy, comforting feeling even on the coldest and darkest of nights. This duo of a shower cream and body cream will have you smelling glorious for hours, and leave skin feeling silky soft and moisturised to boot.

The competition will run across two newsletters and will be sent out again in the following week’s newsletter for those who might have missed it the first time. That means the competition will run from 5 November to 19 November. Your last opportunity to sign up for the two newsletters with the competition details included will be at 11pm on 12 November.

Please note the competition prize can only be shipped within the UK.

