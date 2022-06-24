Emma Raducanu will face Alison Van Uytvanck in the first round at Wimbledon.

Raducanu, who was seeded 10th for the draw on what will be her first appearance at Wimbledon since winning the US Open, has been handed a tough first assignment against the Belgian Van Uytvanck.

Raducanu won their only previous meeting in Chicago last year but Van Uytvanck is an established top-50 player, currently ranked at 46 in the world.

Elsewhere, Serena Williams was drawn against the unseeded Harmony Tan on what will be her first tournament appearance since last year’s Wimbledon.

Iga Swiatek will open against qualifier Jana Fett while Simona Halep’s first-round match against two-time quarter-finalist Karolina Muchova was perhaps the pick of the ties.

As far as other British players were concerned, Harriet Dart will face Rebeka Masarova, Katie Boulter plays Clara Burel and Jodie Burrage takes on Lesia Tsurenko.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Wimbledon women’s draw: Emma Raducanu handed tough first match against Alison van Uytvanck