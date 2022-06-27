Wimbledon weather: Forecast for 2022 championships as rain disrupts first day

Tennis fans planning on going to Wimbledon look set to contend with a mixed picture weather-wise with rain and sunny speels during the tournament.

The famous tennis championship began on Monday with full-capacity crowds descending on the grand slam in southwest London for the first time in three years after the Covid pandemic.

But play was quickly suspended due to rain on the opening morning and forecasters warned it was unlikely to be the last time.

Marco Petagna, a spokesman for the Met Office, said: “The first half of the week, the impression is a lot of bright dry weather with a small chance of showers coming in.

“It is really the second half of the week that there will be a greater chance of showers breaking out.”

He added temperatures are “generally going to be around average so highs of 21C”.

After a sunny start to Monday, play was suspended just 40 minutes after the tournament started. British No 1 Cameron Norrie, who is ranked No9 at the competition, had just won the first set of his match against Pablo Andujar when the heavens opened and forced both players off the court.

It was later announced that there would be no further play until 1pm at the earliest.

According to the Met Office, there was a 50 per cent chance of rain at 3pm on Monday. The rest of the day was mixed with spells of cloud and sunshine.

The chances of rain on Tuesday looked slim, with the likely of precipitation puts at between 5 and 10 per cent for much of the rest of the day. Sunny spells were expected between 2pm right through until 8pm.

There was a 60 per cent chance of rain at 10am on Wednesday, which was set to remain cloudy and sunless before things begin to brighten up again on Thursday, although there is a 30 per cent chance of rain between 1pm and 7pm.

On Friday, there the chances of rain is less than 10 per cent throughout the day and sunny spells are forecast for 10am and 7pm.

Novak Djokovic will begin the defence of his 2021 title, while Rafael Nadal will make his return to the hallowed grass courts having not played at Wimbledon since 2019.

Eyes will also be on British player Emma Raducanu after she made history last summer as the first qualifier to win the US Open – and 23-time grand slam winner Serena Williams who is coming back as a wild card.

Both active British grand slam champions – Raducanu and Sir Andrew Murray – will play their first round matches on centre court on Monday.

Tenth seed Raducanu is nursing a side strain while Sir Andy, who is unseeded, is battling an abdominal strain.

