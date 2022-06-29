Wimbledon: Serena Williams beaten by Harmony Tan in late-night Centre Court thriller

Serena Williams was unable to summon the old magic as her Wimbledon return ended in a first-round defeat to Harmony Tan.

Playing a singles match for the first time since leaving Centre Court prematurely and in tears after suffering a hamstring injury in the opening round 12 months ago, Williams was rusty and error-prone.

The will remained and, cheered on by a supportive crowd, she looked like she might stumble over the finish line after coming from a set down and forcing a tie-break, only to come up short.

