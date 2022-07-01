Wimbledon: Rafa Nadal and British wildcard Katie Boulter win on exciting day

British wildcard Katie Boulter delighted the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon with an impressive fightback to beat last year’s runner-up Karolina Pliskova and reach the third round.

Fellow Brits Liam Broady and Heather Watson also earned wins on a memorable Thursday at the All England Club.

Boulter teared up as she dedicated her win to her grandmother, who passed away a few days ago.

Elsewhere, Rafael Nadal also booked his place in the third round of Wimbledon with a comfortable win against Ričardas Berankis.

