Andy Murray will face James Duckworth in the first round of Wimbledon after avoiding a seeded player in the draw.

Australian Duckworth, who is ranked 77 in the world, has yet to win a match on the ATP Tour this season.

Murray faced a race to be fit for Wimbledon after straining his abdominal muscle and having to withdraw from the warm-up tournament at Queen’s Club but is expected to feature when the tournament opens on Monday.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray has won both previous meetings with Duckworth and could face American John Isner in the second round.

Defending champion Novak Djokovic will open the tournament against Soonwoo Kwon on Monday while Rafael Nadal, on the other half of the draw, will begin against Francisco Cerundolo.

As far as other British players were concerned, Jack Draper was handed a good draw against the qualifier Zizou Bergs while Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans were paired Pablo Andujar and Jason Kubler respectively.

While no British player drew a seeded opponent, Paul Jubb will face Nick Kyrgios.

Source Link Wimbledon men’s draw: Andy Murray to face James Duckworth in first round