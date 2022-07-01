Wimbledon live stream: How to watch Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie and Heather Watson online today

Wimbledon is back as the iconic grass-court tournament returns to the All England Club.

The action continues today with another packed schedule that sees Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie, Carlos Alcaraz and Ons Jabeur all looking to reach to book their place in the fourth round.

Djokovic was on supreme form in dispatching Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-1 6-4 6-2 on Wednesday while Norrie survived a five-set epic against Jaume Munar and is looking to advance past the third round of a grand slam for the first time.

Jabeur, the new world No 2, is looking every bit the Wimbledon contender and has opened her campaign with two emphatic victories.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage will begin on BBC Two at 11am BST on the first two days of play, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:30pm on BBC Two.

What time does Wimbledon start today?

Play on the opening days gets underway on the outside courts from 11am. Ons Jabeur will open the action on Centre Court from 1.30pm against Dianne Parry before Djokovic takes on Kecmanovic , while Court No 1 will begin play slightly earlier at 1pm, with Britain’s Heather Watson in action against Kaja Juvan.

Any matches that run late could be moved to Centre Court or Court No 1 in the evening.

Wimbledon order of play for day five

CENTRE COURT – 1:30PM

1. Diane Parry v Ons Jabeur

2. Novak Djokovic v Miomir Kecmanovic

3. Cameron Norrie v Steve Johnson

NO.1 COURT – 1:00PM

1. Heather Watson v Kaja Juvan

2. Angelique Kerber v Elise Mertens

3. Oscar Otte v Carlos Alcaraz

NO.2 COURT – 11:00AM

1. Frances Tiafoe v Alexander Bublik

2. Maria Sakkari v Tatjana Maria

3. Jannik Sinner v John Isner

NO.3 COURT – 11:00AM

1. Irina-Camelia Begu v Jelena Ostapenko

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Maxime Cressy leads Jack Sock

3. Tommy Paul v Jiri Vesely

4. Shuai Zhang v Caroline Garcia

COURT 12 – 11:00AM

1. Nikoloz Basilashvili v Tim Van Rijthoven

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Sebastian Baez / Federico Delbonis leads Nikola Cacic / Andrea Vavassori

3. Marie Bouzkova v Alison Riske-Amritraj

COURT 18 – 11:00AM 1. Lesia Tsurenko v Jule Niemeier

Not Before: 12:30pm

2. Julio Peralta / Alejandro Tabilo leads Jonny O’Mara / Ken Skupski

3. Ugo Humbert v David Goffin 4. Emina Bektas / Kristina Kucova v Harriet Dart / Heather Watson

