Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray crash out in second-round

Posted on June 30, 2022

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray crashed out of Wimbledon on Wednesday (30 June), losing their second-round matches.

Having the Centre Court crowd behind them wasn’t enough to inspire the British pair, with Caroline Garcia picking up a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Raducanu before John Isner closed out a 6-4 7-6 6-7 6-4 win after almost three and a half hours of play.

Britain’s hopes of a Wimbledon winner this year were slim at the start of the competition but the hopes of the nation are still alive thanks to the likes of Heather Watson and Cam Norrie.

