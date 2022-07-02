Wimbledon day six: Rafael Nadal back on court and more chances for home success

Liam Broady and Katie Boulter will look to continue the British momentum on day six at Wimbledon while Rafael Nadal attempts to stay on course for a calendar grand slam.

Coco Gauff and former SW19 champion Petra Kvitova will be in Centre Court action while next door on Court One, Iga Swiatek will look to take her winning streak into a 38th match.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Saturday’s action.

Order of play

Brit watch

Match of the day

Day six will see a number of intriguing clashes at the Championships and the opener on Centre Court promises to be special.

Teenager Coco Gauff will go up against fellow American Amanda Anisimova in a repeat of the 2017 US Open girls’ final. Anisimova, the 20th seed, won 6-0 6-2 on that day and with both youngsters predicted for bright futures, it could be a battle between two soon-to-be grand slam champions.

Later in the evening next door on Court One, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas do battle in a mouth-watering tie.

Look out for the under-arm serve!

Andy Murray sprung a surprise in his first-round win over James Duckworth with an under-arm serve. The much-debated shot has been a regular in the locker of Kyrgios for years and, true to form, he used one during a five-set win over British hopeful Paul Jubb on Tuesday.

But both of them were outdone on the fifth day of the Championships by Alexander Bublik. During his third-round tie with Frances Tiafoe the Kazakhstani unbelievably chucked in six underarm serves in one game!

Kyrgios was quick to comment but wrote on Twitter: “I love it, it’s different. But if it was me, I would be accused of tanking and get fined a minimum of 15 thousand pounds.”

Weather

