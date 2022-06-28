Wimbledon’s Covid-19 guidelines are under review after Matteo Berrettini and Marin Cilic were both forced to withdraw from the Championships due to positive tests.

Players are currently being asked to test only if they develop Covid symptoms, in line with UK Government guidelines, but Wimbledon are monitoring the situation in the wake of the withdrawal of two top names in the men’s draw.

Berrettini, last year’s finalist and a contender for the title this fortnight at the All England Club, pulled out of the tournament just hours after he was set to open his campaign on Court No 1 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Italian had been self-isolating after developing “flu symptoms” and said a precautionary test had returned a positive result.

It comes after Cilic, the 2017 WImbledon finalist, withdrew on Monday evening ahead of his first-round match.

The Croatian, who practised with Novak Djokovic on Monday, posted: “I have been self-isolating and was hopeful I would be ready but unfortunately I am still feeling unwell and unable to compete at my best.”

Wimbledon has returned this year with no Covid restrictions, after players at last season’s tournament were kept in a bio-secure “bubble” off site and with daily testing procedures.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Wimbledon Covid-19 guidelines under review in wake of Matteo Berrettini withdrawal