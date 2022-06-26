Wimbledon: 5 key talking points ahead of this summer’s championships

The pinnacle of the British summer is upon us again as Wimbledon returns.

For the first time since 2019, this year’s championships will be played in front of full crowds and without Covid-19 restrictions.

But things aren’t going to be completely normal, due to Wimbledon’s decision to bar Russian and Belarusian players in the wake of Moscow‘s invasion of Ukraine.

In response, the ATP and WTA have removed ranking points from the Grand Slam, with some suggesting the famous tournament will be nothing more than an “exhibition” event this year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.