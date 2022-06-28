Wimbledon 2022 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?

The return to full capacity at Wimbledon for the first time in three years will also see players earn a record amount of prize money.

A total prize pot of £40m is on offer at the Championships, marking a 15% increase from last year’s tournament, when Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty claimed £1.7m each for winning the singles.

This year, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles will take home a cheque for £2m, while the runners-up will claim £1.05m.

The prize money grows in accordance with how far a player advances in the tournament but there is still a guaranteed £50,000 for every competitor who made it into the main singles draw.

The prize money in the doubles is significantly reduced, with the winning team sharing £540,000, while the mixed doubles champions will win £124,000. See the full prize money breakdown below:

2022 Singles Doubles Mixed Doubles Winner £2,000,000 £540,000 £124,000 Runner-up £1,050,000 £275,000 £62,000 Semifinal £535,000 £135,000 £31,000 Quarterfinal £310,000 £67,000 £16,000 Round 4 £190,000 – – Round 3 £120,000 £33,000 – Round 2 £78,000 £20,000 £7,500 Round 1 £50,000 £12,500 £3,750 Q3 £32,000 – – Q2 £19,000 – – Q1 £11,000 – –

