The return to full capacity at Wimbledon for the first time in three years will also see players earn a record amount of prize money.
A total prize pot of £40m is on offer at the Championships, marking a 15% increase from last year’s tournament, when Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty claimed £1.7m each for winning the singles.
This year, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles will take home a cheque for £2m, while the runners-up will claim £1.05m.
The prize money grows in accordance with how far a player advances in the tournament but there is still a guaranteed £50,000 for every competitor who made it into the main singles draw.
The prize money in the doubles is significantly reduced, with the winning team sharing £540,000, while the mixed doubles champions will win £124,000. See the full prize money breakdown below:
|2022
|Singles
Doubles
Mixed Doubles
Winner
£2,000,000
£540,000
£124,000
|Runner-up
|£1,050,000
£275,000
£62,000
|Semifinal
|£535,000
£135,000
£31,000
|Quarterfinal
|£310,000
£67,000
£16,000
|Round 4
|£190,000
–
–
|Round 3
|£120,000
£33,000
–
|Round 2
|£78,000
£20,000
£7,500
|Round 1
|£50,000
£12,500
£3,750
|Q3
|£32,000
–
–
|Q2
|£19,000
–
–
|Q1
|£11,000
–
–
Source Link Wimbledon 2022 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?