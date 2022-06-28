Wimbledon 2022 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?

Posted on June 28, 2022 0

The return to full capacity at Wimbledon for the first time in three years will also see players earn a record amount of prize money.

A total prize pot of £40m is on offer at the Championships, marking a 15% increase from last year’s tournament, when Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty claimed £1.7m each for winning the singles.

This year, the winners of the men’s and women’s singles will take home a cheque for £2m, while the runners-up will claim £1.05m.

The prize money grows in accordance with how far a player advances in the tournament but there is still a guaranteed £50,000 for every competitor who made it into the main singles draw.

The prize money in the doubles is significantly reduced, with the winning team sharing £540,000, while the mixed doubles champions will win £124,000. See the full prize money breakdown below:

2022Singles

Doubles

Mixed Doubles

Winner

£2,000,000

£540,000

£124,000

Runner-up£1,050,000

£275,000

£62,000

Semifinal£535,000

£135,000

£31,000

Quarterfinal£310,000

£67,000

£16,000

Round 4£190,000

Round 3£120,000

£33,000

Round 2£78,000

£20,000

£7,500

Round 1£50,000

£12,500

£3,750

Q3£32,000

Q2£19,000

Q1£11,000

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Wimbledon 2022 prize money: How much will players earn round-by-round?