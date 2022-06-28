Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal in action and Iga Swiatek wins before Serena Williams returns

Wimbledon 2022: Emma Raducanu wins Centre Court debut as Andy Murray starts with victory

Follow all the action as Wimbledon continues with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams all in action on day two.

Today marks the return of Nadal, back for the first time since 2019 and fresh from opening up a lead in the race to finish with the most men’s grand slam titles with 22. That’s compared to defending champion Novak Djokovic, who has 20 titles, with the six-time champion up and running after swiftly moving into the second round with a hard-fought four-set win over Soonwoo Kwon. The other finalist from SW19 last year, Matteo Berrettini, is out of the tournament after testing positive for Covid.

The favourite in the women’s singles is World No 1 Swiatek and she opened up her championships on Centre Court with a straight-sets victory over Jana Fett. There is more Wimbledon royalty in action on day two with Williams making her long-awaited return. The seven-time Wimbledon champion is back in singles action after cruelly being forced to retire from her first round match at SW19 last year and the 40-year-old, third up on Centre Court, looks to ignite her comeback from a hamstring injury when she takes on Harmony Tan.

Elsewhere there is intriguing matches involving Coco Gauff and Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Court Two, while the charismatic Nick Kyrgios is hoping to cement his status as a dark horse this year with a first-round encounter against Paul Jubb on Court Three. Follow all the action from day two live, including the latest results, reaction and analysis from the All England Club

Show latest update 1656427697 Cerundolo 2-3 Nadal* Break back for Cerundolo! Nadal slips as he knocks a soft shot over the net than Cerundolo latches onto. Nadal is forced to defend and lobs the ball back to the Argentine. Cerundolo lets it bounce then smokes it across court for the winner. It’s initially called out but a successful challenge gives the Argentine his first break. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 15:48 1656427589 Cerundolo 1-3 Nadal* Pressure on Nadal. Cerundolo has three break points after working his way to 0-40 on the Spaniard’s serve. Nadal fires a rapid serve at the Argentine then follows it up with a volley at the net. Cerundolo gets to it and flicks a forehand at Nadal who dinks it back and takes the next point. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 15:46 1656427349 Cerundolo* 1-3 Nadal Rafa Nadal earns his first opportunity to break as Cerundolo hits a return out of play. The Argentine targets Nadal’s backhand but the Spaniard is patient and keeps the ball in the middle of court. Cerundolo breaks first and drills a low forehand into the net. Nadal breaks! Michael Jones 28 June 2022 15:42 1656427177 Jubb 6-3 1-6 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 5-5 Kyrgios Huge drama on Court Three. Nick Kyrgios opened up a 5-3 lead over Paul Jubb and was serving for the match yet the Brit broke his serve just when he needed to. Jubb won the next game as well and draws the match is all square again! Brilliant entertainment. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 15:39 1656427049 Cerundolo 1-2 Nadal* Cerundolo is making things tricky for Nadal. He keeps chipping away at the two-time Wimbledon champion. 30-30. Nadal hangs in there and forces Cerundolo into the net. He goes on to claim the next point as well, closing out the game. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 15:37 1656426837 Cerundolo* 1-1 Nadal Cerundolo sends down an ace before forcing Nadal long off his next serve. The Argentine takes his opening service game without dropping a point. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 15:33 1656426584 Cerundolo 0-1 Nadal* Cerundolo is the massive underdog in this match but he’s sticking to his guns in the opening game. Nadal moves in front once after a helpful bounce slides the ball underneath Cerundolo’s racquet. The Argentine then finds the net in the next rally and Nadal takes the opening game. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 15:29 1656426455 Cerundolo 0-0 Nadal* Rafael Nadal kicks off proceedings on Centre Court with his first serve of the match. A sedate rally comes to an end with Nadal taking the point as Francisco Cerundolo belts a backhand wide of court. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 15:27 1656426112 Cerundolo vs Nadal Over on Centre Court, Francisco Cerundolo and Rafael Nadal are out for the warm-ups. Nadal received a brilliant reception from the watching fans as he came onto court. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 15:21 1656426032 Jubb 6-3 1-6 5-7 7-6 (7-3) 2-3 Kyrgios* Paul Jubb lets a break point slip on Court 3 and the game drops back to deuce. Kyrgios holds serve and goes back in front in the final set. Michael Jones 28 June 2022 15:20

