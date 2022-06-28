Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams set to return on Centre Court

Follow all the action as Wimbledon continues with Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Serena Williams all in action on day two.

Today marks the return of Nadal, back for the first time since 2019 and fresh from opening up a lead in the race to finish with the most men’s grand slam titles with 22. That’s compared to defending champion Novak Djokovic, who has 20 titles, with the six-time champion up and running after swiftly moving into the second round with a hard-fought four-set win over Soonwoo Kwon. The other finalist from SW19 last year, Matteo Berrettini, is back and in fine form after defending his Queen’s title and the Italian will be hoping to go one further this year, opening up against Cristian Garin on Court One.

The favourite in the women’s singles is World No 1 Iga Swiatek and she opens up her championships on Centre Court against Jana Fett, taking the traditional slot on the first Tuesday of play after defending women’s champion Ash Barty’s sudden retirement. There is more Wimbledon royalty in action on day two with Williams making her long-awaited return. The seven-time Wimbledon champion is back in singles action after cruelly being forced to retire from her first round match at SW19 last year and the 40-year-old, third up on Centre Court, looks to ignite her comeback from a hamstring injury when she takes on Harmony Tan.

Elsewhere there is intriguing matches involving Coco Gauff and Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Court Two, while the charismatic Nick Kyrgios is hoping to cement his status as a dark horse this year with a first-round encounter against Paul Jubb on Court Three. Follow all the action from day two live, including the latest results, reaction and analysis from the All England Club

Show latest update 1656402254 Emma Raducanu soaks in ‘amazing’ first Centre Court experience Emma Raducanu cherished her Centre Court debut as she put her troubled Wimbledon build-up behind her with a first-round victory over Alison Van Uytvanck. The 10th seed’s participation in the tournament was in doubt until the weekend because of a side strain suffered at the WTA Tour event in Nottingham three weeks ago. Coupled with the huge attention on the US Open champion’s homecoming and a tricky opponent, this was a major test, but Raducanu passed it impressively by claiming a 6-4 6-4 victory. She jumped and yelled in delight when her final volley found the middle of the court and Raducanu was keen to stress afterwards that, while the external expectations on her shoulders extend far beyond first-round victories, this was very much an achievement to savour. “It wasn’t relief, it was just happiness,” she said. “To play on Centre Court and get a win first time, it’s amazing. Now every time I go back, I’m just going to have a great first experience. That always helps. Jack Rathborn 28 June 2022 08:44 1656401555 Iga Swiatek: The humble and hesitant Wimbledon favourite set to take Centre Court by storm When Iga Swiatek opens Centre Court on the second day of Wimbledon, she will do so as the World No 1 and most dominant player on the tour, but also as a hesitant tournament favourite. A victory for the 21-year-old from Poland over the qualifier Jana Fett will be seen as a formality, but it would also be record-breaking. It would extend Swiatek’s winning streak to 36 matches, beating the previous best run set by Venus Williams 22 years ago. If the win is secured in style, it would also enhance Swiatek’s case as the favourite for the women’s title this fortnight. In some ways, though, she is already there, her newfound status reflected by her role as curtain-raiser on day two of the Championships. The sudden retirement of last year’s winner Ash Barty left a decision for the All England Club as to who would open the second day of play on Centre Court. Simona Halep was a popular option, as the 2019 champion was denied the privilege due to the pandemic the following year. Another former champion such as Serena Williams or even Emma Raducanu could have been contenders. For all the merits of opting for Halep – and one of the reasons the All England Club went for the Polish player is that the former World No 1 withdrew injured from her match in Stuttgart late last week – the decision to go for Swiatek also just makes sense. Not that she expected it. Jack Rathborn 28 June 2022 08:32 1656401519 Day 2 Order of Play: Who is playing at Wimbledon today? Following defending women’s champion Ash Barty’s sudden retirement, the All England Club opted for Swiatek to take the traditional slot on the first Tuesday of play. The French Open champion is on a 35-match winning streak and takes on the qualifier Jana Fett. After that, Nadal will return to Wimbledon for the first time since 2019 as the Spaniard continues his remarkable season and quest for calendar grand slam. Nadal defied the odds to win the Australian Open title just weeks after almost retiring from the sport in January and followed that with his 22nd grand slam title at the French Open earlier this month. Williams will also be making a long-awaited return as the seven-time Wimbledon champion plays her first singles match since last year’s tournament. Williams was forced to retire from her first round match at SW19 after tearing her hamstring and the 40-year-old is on a remarkable comeback trail. Jack Rathborn 28 June 2022 08:31

