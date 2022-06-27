Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Latest scores and updates with Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray in action

Emma Raducanu practises at Wimbledon (AFP via Getty Images)

Follow all the action as Wimbledon gets underway with Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray all in action on day one.

It was at Wimbledon last year that Djokovic equalled Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal’s men’s grand slam record of 20 titles with a victory over Matteo Berrettini, however, the Serbian has since fallen two behind the Spaniard. The No 1 seed at this year’s tournament due to the ban on Russian players, leaving Daniil Medvedev unable to compete, Djokovic will open the action on Centre Court against Soonwoo Kwon.

It will then be the turn of Emma Raducanu to make her Centre Court debut after her remarkable run to the fourth round at last year’s tournament. The US Open champion has shaken off injury concerns but faces a tricky opening match against world No 46 Alison van Uytvanck, who reached the fourth round herself in 2018.

Closing out the action will be Murray, who faces James Duckworth. Murray made it to the third round last year but was emphatically defeated by Denis Shapovalov and admitted afterwards that he was questioning his future. The 35-year-old comes into the slam in encouraging form though after reaching the final of the Stuttgart Open, with that run including victories over Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios. Elsewhere, Ons Jabeur, Carlos Alcaraz, Cameron Norrie, Heather Watson and Jodie Burrage are all in action on day one.

Follow all the latest updates, scores and results below:

Loading….

Show latest update 1656316851 Wimbledon 2022 Here is the order of play in full for day one. There are plenty of Brits in action as well as Raducanu and Murray. Cameron Norrie is seeded ninth and takes on Pablo Andujar. Heather Watson, Ryan Peniston, Jay Clarke, Katie Swan, Jodie Burrage and Lily Miyazaki will also all get their tournaments underway. CENTRE COURT – 1:30PM 1. Novak Djokovic v Soonwoo Kwon 2. Alison Van Uytvanck v Emma Raducanu (GBR) 3. Andy Murray (GBR) v James Duckworth NO.1 COURT – 1:00PM 1. Mirjam Bjorklund v Ons Jabeur 2. Jan-Lennard Struff v Carlos Alcaraz 3. Angelique Kerber v Kristina Mladenovic NO.2 COURT – 11:00AM 1. Cameron Norrie (GBR) v Pablo Andujar 2. Bernarda Pera v Anett Kontaveit 3. Jannik Sinner v Stan Wawrinka 4. Maria Sakkari v Zoe Hives NO.3 COURT – 11:00AM 1. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina v Hubert Hurkacz 2. Danielle Collins v Marie Bouzkova 3. Tamara Korpatsch v Heather Watson (GBR) 4. Ryan Peniston (GBR) v Henri Laaksonen COURT 12 – 11:00AM 1. Casper Ruud v Albert Ramos-Vinolas 2. Kaja Juvan v Beatriz Haddad Maia 3. Belinda Bencic v Qiang Wang 4. Steve Johnson v Grigor Dimitrov COURT 18 – 11:00AM 1. Jodie Burrage (GBR) v Lesia Tsurenko 2. Enzo Couacaud v John Isner 3. Jay Clarke (GBR) v Christian Harrison Not Before: 5:00pm 4. Marta Kostyuk v Katie Swan (GBR) COURT 4 – 11:00AM 1. Tommy Paul v Fernando Verdasco 2. Camila Osorio v Elise Mertens 3. Martina Trevisan v Elisabetta Cocciaretto 4. Carlos Taberner v Reilly Opelka COURT 6 – 11:00AM 1. Tomas Martin Etcheverry v Ugo Humbert 2. Clara Tauson v Mai Hontama 3. Tamara Zidansek v Panna Udvardy 4. Taro Daniel v Sebastian Baez COURT 7 – 11:00AM 1. Anhelina Kalinina v Anna Bondar 2. Alejandro Tabilo v Laslo Djere 3. Oscar Otte v Peter Gojowczyk COURT 8 – 11:00AM 1. Maximilian Marterer v Aljaz Bedene 2. Aleksandra Krunic v Sorana Cirstea 3. Daniel Altmaier v Mikael Ymer 4. Daria Saville v Viktoriya Tomova COURT 9 – 11:00AM 1. Benoit Paire v Quentin Halys 2. Federico Coria v Jiri Vesely 3. Lucia Bronzetti v Ann Li 4. Yanina Wickmayer v Lin Zhu COURT 10 – 11:00AM 1. Ylena In-Albon v Alison Riske 2. Rebecca Marino v Katarzyna Kawa 3. Maddison Inglis v Dalma Galfi 4. Alexander Bublik v Marton Fucsovics COURT 11 – 11:00AM 1. Thiago Monteiro v Jaume Munar 2. Jule Niemeier v Xiyu Wang 3. Tim Van Rijthoven v Federico Delbonis COURT 14 – 11:00AM 1. Adrian Mannarino v Max Purcell 2. John Millman v Miomir Kecmanovic 3. Astra Sharma v Tatjana Maria 4. Oceane Dodin v Jelena Ostapenko COURT 15 – 11:00AM 1. Nikoloz Basilashvili v Lukas Rosol 2. Kaia Kanepi v Diane Parry 3. Dusan Lajovic v Pablo Carreno Busta 4. Shuai Zhang v Misaki Doi COURT 16 – 11:00AM 1. Katerina Siniakova v Maja Chwalinska 2. Thanasi Kokkinakis v Kamil Majchrzak 3. Tallon Griekspoor v Fabio Fognini 4. Ekaterine Gorgodze v Irina-Camelia Begu COURT 17 – 11:00AM 1. Frances Tiafoe v Andrea Vavassori 2. Caroline Garcia v Lily Miyazaki (GBR) 3. Magda Linette v Fernanda Contreras Gomez 4. David Goffin v Radu Albot Tom Kershaw 27 June 2022 09:00 1656315416 Wimbledon 2022 Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Wimbledon gets underway. Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray are all in action on a star-studded opening day in SW19, with play beginning at 11am on the outside courts and 1pm on the show courts. There were concerns over Raducanu’s fitness ahead of her tricky first-round match against world No 46 Alison van Uytvanck, but the US Open champion insisted she is ready to go and raring to make her debut on Centre Court. “This year I’m taking it all as a positive thing,” she said. “Everyone wants me to do well and is behind me and are going to be cheering. So there’s nothing negative or to feel overwhelmed about because they’re just going to be rooting for me.” Tom Kershaw 27 June 2022 08:36

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Latest scores and updates with Novak Djokovic, Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray in action