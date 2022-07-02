Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Katie Boulter aiming for fourth round before Coco Gauff and Rafael Nadal in action

Digitally cleared daily wrap from 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek highlight the action on Day 6 at Wimbledon on a packed schedule of matches that will also see Great Britain’s Katie Boulter and Liam Broady bid to make the fourth round.

Gauff kicks off the action on Centre Court against Amanda Anisimova, Nadal faces Lorenzo Sonego later on the main stage while Swiatek plays Alize Cornet on Court No 1, with all three stars still searching for their top form on the grass courts at SW19.

After Boulter’s stunning win over Karolina Pliskova, she faces Harmony Tan in the opening match of the day on Court No 2. Tan shocked Serena Williams with a memorable win in the opening round. Broady, meanwhile, takes on the impressive Alex De Minaur – Boulter’s boyfriend –, who outlasted Jack Draper in a thrilling battle on Thursday.

Elsewhere, Nick Kyrgios faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster clash last up on Court No 1. Kyrgios produced a faultless performance to destroy Filip Krajinovic in the second round and a shock could be on the cards if the fiery Australian can get in the zone once again.

Follow all the action from day six, including live updates and results from the All England Club

Loading….

Show latest update 1656751572 Who is playing at Wimbledon today? Day 6 order of play Nadal faces Lorenzo Sonego while Swiatek plays Alize Cornet, with both players still searching for their top form on the grass courts on SW19. After Boulter’s stunning win over Karolina Pliskova, she faces Harmony Tan in the opening match of the day on Court No 2. Tan shocked Serena Williams with a memorable win in the opening round. Broady, meanwhile, takes on the impressive Alex De Minaur, who outlasted Jack Draper in a thrilling battle on Thursday. Elsewhere, Nick Kyrgios faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in a blockbuster clash last up on Court No 1. Kyrgios produced a faultless performance to destroy Filip Krajinovic in the second round and a shock could be on the cards if the fiery Australian can get in the zone once again. Here’s everything you need to know: Luke Baker 2 July 2022 09:46 1656750903 Today’s order of play Here’s the order of play on the key courts today – action on the outside courts gets underway at 11am, which is when we’ll see GB’s Katie Boulter try to make the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time. Centre Court (from 1.30pm) Coco Gauff (11) vs Amanda Anisimova (20)

Paula Badosa (4) vs Petra Kvitova (25)

Lorenzo Sonego (27) vs Rafael Nadal (2) Court One (from 1pm) Alex de Minaur (10) vs Liam Broady (GBR)

Iga Swiatek (1) vs Alize Cornet

Nick Kyrgios vs Stefanos Tsitsipas (4) Harmony Tan vs Katie Boulter (GBR)

Richard Gasquet vs Botic van de Zandschulp (21)

Magdalena Frech vs Simona Halep (16) Cristian Garin vs Jenson Brooksby (29)

Alex Molcan vs Taylor Fritz (11)

Petra Martic vs Jessica Pegula (8) Aljla Tomljanovic vs Barbora Krejcikova (13)

Brandon Nakashima vs Daniel Elahi Galan Jack Sock vs Jason Kubler

Qinwen Zheng vs Elena Rybakina (17) Luke Baker 2 July 2022 09:35 1656750792 Wimbledon 2022 – Day 6 Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Day 6 of Wimbledon 2022. It’s been an enthralling five days so far and, as the third round of singles action concludes, the middle Saturday promises just as much drama. The likes of Rafael Nadal, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are in action, as well as Brits Katie Boulter and Liam Broady, so stick with us for all the latest updates and results. Luke Baker 2 July 2022 09:33

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Katie Boulter aiming for fourth round before Coco Gauff and Rafael Nadal in action